RedFOX Labs [old] Market Cap Tops $1.98 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

