Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,291 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after purchasing an additional 909,552 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after purchasing an additional 676,398 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 588,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 645,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,579,000 after purchasing an additional 385,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Compass Point cut their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.96.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.