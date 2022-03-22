Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 371.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $693.20 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.60 and a twelve month high of $697.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $626.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,253 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

