Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kinross Gold (K)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE: K) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$5.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.00.

3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$9.50.

3/2/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$10.50.

2/22/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Kinross Gold is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

K traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.07. 746,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.28. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 32.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Get Kinross Gold Co alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,111.80. Also, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$175,785.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,513,054.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,503 shares of company stock valued at $419,560.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.