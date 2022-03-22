Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kinross Gold (K)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE: K) in the last few weeks:
- 3/4/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00.
- 3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$5.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.00.
- 3/3/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$9.50.
- 3/2/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.50 to C$10.50.
- 2/22/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – Kinross Gold is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock.
K traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.07. 746,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.28. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 32.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
See Also
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.