Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 959 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

EGP opened at $195.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.04. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.15 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

