Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teradata were worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,965 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDC opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

