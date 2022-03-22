Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 146,153 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,153 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $48,008.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,292 shares of company stock worth $612,097. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.