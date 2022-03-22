Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

