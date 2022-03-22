Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 103,768 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,768 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after buying an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,731,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,246,000 after buying an additional 50,811 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,763,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after purchasing an additional 133,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.