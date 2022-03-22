Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Leidos were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

