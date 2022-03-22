Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 100,907 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

