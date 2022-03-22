Reviewing Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Company and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 23.71% 85.78% 30.45% Blue Owl Capital N/A -32.99% -22.25%

This table compares Moelis & Company and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company $1.54 billion 2.02 $365.21 million $5.34 8.68 Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 21.34 -$376.17 million N/A N/A

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Dividends

Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Moelis & Company pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moelis & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Moelis & Company is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Moelis & Company and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 3 3 0 2.50 Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Moelis & Company presently has a consensus price target of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.93%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.22%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Blue Owl Capital on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. It has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y Scherer, S.C. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

