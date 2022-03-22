Reviewing Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) & Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) and Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Quotient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $920,000.00 28.88 -$10.72 million ($0.39) -2.26 Quotient $43.38 million 2.37 -$111.03 million ($1.35) -0.74

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quotient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Quotient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,557.43% -116.36% -114.53% Quotient -350.92% N/A -56.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Quotient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Quotient 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quotient has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 250.00%. Given Quotient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Quotient shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Quotient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quotient beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

About Quotient (Get Rating)

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening. The company was founded on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.