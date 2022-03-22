Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) PT Raised to €190.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($132.97) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($120.88) to €121.00 ($132.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($126.37) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $41.50.
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
