Rheos Capital Works Inc. Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 3.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $84,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,648 shares of company stock worth $41,069,869. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.72. 6,052,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

