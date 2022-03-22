Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cross Research cut their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,068. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.