Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for about 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.05% of Coinbase Global worth $27,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,631 shares of company stock worth $9,288,258 in the last 90 days.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $9.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,206,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,370. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.12 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.48. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

