RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.31. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 29,024 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RLX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,057,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,624,000 after buying an additional 1,711,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,976,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after buying an additional 465,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after buying an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $17,159,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

