Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RKT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 312,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

Shares of RKT opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

