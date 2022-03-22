Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $120.51 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.91 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

