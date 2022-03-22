Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $91.07 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

