RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 192,505 shares.The stock last traded at $37.64 and had previously closed at $36.97.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,678,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RumbleON by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,237,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
