RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 192,505 shares.The stock last traded at $37.64 and had previously closed at $36.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,678,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RumbleON by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,237,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

