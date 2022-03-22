Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 86,291 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,291 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $39,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

DELL stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

