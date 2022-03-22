Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 98,376 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $36,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Robert Half International by 190.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Robert Half International by 108.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Robert Half International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

RHI stock opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.71.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

