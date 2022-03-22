Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,194,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $80,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

