Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 187,234 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $43,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,032,000 after acquiring an additional 137,175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 146,132 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,387,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,104,000 after acquiring an additional 471,632 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,000,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,805,000 after acquiring an additional 778,747 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.