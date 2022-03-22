Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,043 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,722 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $73,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.30.

FDX stock opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

