Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 447,251 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $35,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

