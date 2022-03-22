Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,164 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $66,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,257,000 after buying an additional 119,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

