Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $44.32 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $44,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

