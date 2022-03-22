Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $70.70 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,524 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $70,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 108.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 225,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

