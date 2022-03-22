Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $78.60 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,105,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,684 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $78,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,057,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,383,000 after buying an additional 45,143 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,705,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,867,000 after buying an additional 77,452 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

