Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $38,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

NYSE NTR opened at $105.22 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

