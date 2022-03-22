Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 942,077 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,835,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942,077 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $37,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -16.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

