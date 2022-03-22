S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Price Up 9.8%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

