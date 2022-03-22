SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.78) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.53) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAF-Holland presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.70 ($18.35).

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €8.35 ($9.18) on Friday. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €8.20 ($9.01) and a 1 year high of €14.49 ($15.92). The stock has a market cap of $379.09 million and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €10.78 and a 200 day moving average of €11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.73, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

