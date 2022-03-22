salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $213.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.48, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,648 shares of company stock worth $41,069,869. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

