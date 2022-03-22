salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $213.72 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.37 and its 200 day moving average is $252.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,648 shares of company stock worth $41,069,869. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

