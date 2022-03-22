Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

Shares of LMPX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMPX. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LMP Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LMP Automotive by 196.2% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.