SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €139.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €137.07 ($150.63).

ETR:SAP opened at €101.90 ($111.98) on Monday. SAP has a 12-month low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($142.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €117.60.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

