SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €139.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €137.07 ($150.63).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on SAP in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($169.23) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on SAP in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SAP stock traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching €103.70 ($113.96). 4,643,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79. SAP has a twelve month low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($142.57). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

