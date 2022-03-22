Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives $30.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $310,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $314,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.