Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Callan Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 4.5% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $30,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.30. 802,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,068. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.