Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,305,000 after acquiring an additional 162,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after acquiring an additional 729,536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171,639 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,134,000 after acquiring an additional 268,285 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.