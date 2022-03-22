Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 120,340 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 235,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 47,724 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $939.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

