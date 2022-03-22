Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 6,650 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,066 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,038,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

