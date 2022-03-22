Sciencast Management LP Invests $200,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $921.16 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $894.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $938.79. The company has a market capitalization of $925.09 billion, a PE ratio of 187.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

