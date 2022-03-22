Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,806,000 after buying an additional 319,843 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 22.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after purchasing an additional 395,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 57.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 209,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUBO. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

fuboTV stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

