Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $216,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 118.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of GOOS opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

