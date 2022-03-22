Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ferrari by 5.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 27.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $207.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.44 and a 200 day moving average of $233.90. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

